“Data localisation undermines role of data in digital economy”: ITIF Report

In its report, ITIF recommends policymakers to adopt practical measures for striking a balance between cross-border data flows and data localisation.

Published

“Restricting data flows has a statistically significant impact on a country’s economy—sharply reducing its total volume of trade and increasing import prices for downstream industries that increasingly rely on data,” says the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) in its report, ‘The Cost of Data Localization Policies in Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Vietnam’. Published on December 12, the report examines the restrictive nature of data policies coming into effect in the said five countries. It analyses the impact of data localisation policies on a country’s digital trade and the undermined role of data in an economy, thereby making recommendations for policymakers to adopt practical measures for striking a balance between cross-border data flow and local control. What is data localisation? Data localisation refers to various policy measures that a country adopts that “restrict data flows by limiting the physical storage and processing of data within a given jurisdiction’s boundaries”, as per Carnegie India. Why it matters? The Indian government’s policies have been indicative of the Centre’s push for data localisation, proving to be a barrier to the country’s digital trade, MediaNama reported. Under the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) bill, 2022, provisions of cross-border data flow restrict the transfer of personal data only to countries approved by the government. Such ‘blacklisting’ and ‘whitelisting’ of countries, experts say, would lead to diplomatic chaos and hamper the existing data-flow process. ITIF’s recommendations can serve as a reference document for the revision of the DPDP bill. Key points on the impact of…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

