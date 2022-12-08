Latest developments in the ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi as it partially resumes server facilities

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has managed to partially resume server facilities at the main building after being down for nearly two weeks, IANS reported. It clarified that facilities are not fully operational since it will take a few more days to return to online registration. Only a few online and offline registrations (new and follow-up) were undertaken at the Rajkumari Amrita Kaur OPD on December 7, 2022, the report added. Many services such as admission to the wards, appointments, and laboratory services were still being run manually, according to The Hindu. The institute had switched to manual admission following a ransomware attack in which perpetrators severed access to the institute's servers but an official told IANS that antivirus has been installed on all computers for safety after they were scanned for vulnerabilities. Why it matters: The partial resumption of services is significant as it comes after a sizeable gap of two weeks which is a matter of concern. It is a serious indictment of the sluggish state of cybersecurity in the country, especially in government institutions. The cyber attack is a sobering reminder that the Indian government needs to ramp up its focus on cybersecurity by implementing its cybersecurity policy at the earliest. Parliament swings into action: Many parliamentarians did not waste time raising the issue during the winter session of the Parliament which commenced recently. An adjournment motion was moved by Congress MP Manickam Tagore in Lok Sabha to discuss the cyber attack on AIIMS…

