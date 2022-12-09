What’s the news: In an incident that boggles the mind, Chennai police on December 8, 2022, owned up to stopping people on streets and scanning their faces to “identify criminals instantaneously.” In a tweet, the Greater Chennai police said that Facial Recognition System (FRS) is being used to “verify” persons moving around at night hours. On December 7, resident Siddharth was on his way home near Thillai Ganga Nagar subway when a “weird thing happened,” he said in his tweet. A couple of police officials stopped him, took his picture, and then let him go. The officers allegedly ignored his queries about the unexpected photo, leading Siddharth to ask on Twitter “What is this new procedure?!” Shocking still was Chennai police’s pacifying response telling Siddharth that there’s “nothing to worry.” Thanking Siddharth for his “cooperation”, the police’s Twitter handle said that the officers have started using FRS at night to verify the persons moving around after dark. “This system is very useful in identifying the criminals instantaneously,” said the police. https://twitter.com/chennaipolice_/status/1600684324697042944 Later, another netizen asked the police to share the provision of law that allowed them to do so. There has been no response so far. Why it matters: Indian Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are taking a keen interest in FRS even though the country still lacks enforcement of a solid privacy or data protection law. However, biometrics are sensitive personal data, which, here, is being collected without people’s informed consent. Worse still, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill,…
News
“Nothing to worry”: Chennai Police Justifies Use of Facial Recognition System on Random Citizens
FRS is being used to verify random citizens and identify criminals moving around at night hours, Chennai Police said
Latest Headlines
- “Nothing to worry”: Chennai Police Justifies Use of Facial Recognition System on Random Citizens December 9, 2022
- MeitY to hold cybersecurity workshop for officials after ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi: Report December 9, 2022
- DoT to share a revised draft of the telecom bill in less than a month December 9, 2022
- Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backups, Photos, and more December 9, 2022
- Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short December 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login