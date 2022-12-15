wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Summary: Indian government staunchly defends its rules for VPN providers in Delhi HC

CERT-In strongly defended its rules for VPN providers at Delhi HC and questioned the intentions of SnTHostings, which challenged the rules.

Published

"Cyberspace is rife with dangers to one's liberty, reputation, property and dignity. [...] The total anonymity of state and non-state actors and rogue elements to operate on internet or in cyberspace may cause havoc with their nefarious activities. Further, the identification and apprehension of offenders indulging in crimes committed by using computer resources are also next to impossible if suitable and proportionate safeguards are not put in place in this regard. [...] Only the unscrupulous elements may be wary or wavering in providing the basic identity information," the Indian government said in a counter-affidavit filed in Delhi High Court dated December 8.  The IT Ministry, through the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), was responding to a legal challenge filed by VPN service provider SnTHostings in September. SnTHostings had alleged that the cybersecurity directions issued by CERT-In in April are unconstitutional. In its petition, the company argued that the directions are in violation of the right to privacy and the right to do business, and are beyond the scope of the powers conferred to CERT-In. The lawsuit specifically challenged direction 4, which requires all companies to maintain logs of their computer systems for 180 days and direction 5, which requires data Centres, Virtual Private Server (VPS) providers, cloud service providers, and VPN providers to store information about their customers and subscribers such as names, email address, period of use, address and contact, etc. for a period of at least 5 years after they stop using the service. SnTHostings will file a response to the government's counter-affidavit in four weeks, the Internet…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

3 days ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

5 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

6 days ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

7 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ