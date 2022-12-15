Summary: Indian government staunchly defends its rules for VPN providers in Delhi HC

"Cyberspace is rife with dangers to one's liberty, reputation, property and dignity. [...] The total anonymity of state and non-state actors and rogue elements to operate on internet or in cyberspace may cause havoc with their nefarious activities. Further, the identification and apprehension of offenders indulging in crimes committed by using computer resources are also next to impossible if suitable and proportionate safeguards are not put in place in this regard. [...] Only the unscrupulous elements may be wary or wavering in providing the basic identity information," the Indian government said in a counter-affidavit filed in Delhi High Court dated December 8. The IT Ministry, through the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), was responding to a legal challenge filed by VPN service provider SnTHostings in September. SnTHostings had alleged that the cybersecurity directions issued by CERT-In in April are unconstitutional. In its petition, the company argued that the directions are in violation of the right to privacy and the right to do business, and are beyond the scope of the powers conferred to CERT-In. The lawsuit specifically challenged direction 4, which requires all companies to maintain logs of their computer systems for 180 days and direction 5, which requires data Centres, Virtual Private Server (VPS) providers, cloud service providers, and VPN providers to store information about their customers and subscribers such as names, email address, period of use, address and contact, etc. for a period of at least 5 years after they stop using the service. SnTHostings will file a response to the government's counter-affidavit in four weeks, the Internet…
