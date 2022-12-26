wordpress blog stats
Brazil has a law in place now to regulate crypto assets

Only time will tell if the law will prove to be useful in offering other countries a blueprint on how to approach crypto regulation.

A bill to regulate crypto assets has been approved by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, after it was passed by the country’s Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, according to a report by Coindesk. The companies will have to comply with the provisions of the law within 180 days, the report added. https://twitter.com/ToonSwapFinance/status/1607013425976066048 Why it matters: It is a significant development because Brazil is one of the biggest economies in the world and the biggest in South America. A stamp of approval from a country like Brazil goes a long way in offering legitimacy to the beleaguered space which has seen a steady erosion of trust in 2022. The law can also prove to be useful in offering other countries, including India, a blueprint on how to approach crypto regulation. What else do we know about the law: The bill puts in place a licensing framework for virtual asset service providers such as exchanges, CoinTelegraph reported. It added that the law has a provision to set a penalty for fraud involving virtual assets which carries a prison term of four to six years besides a fine. The law clarifies that Brazil’s residents cannot use Bitcoin as legal tender in the country, CoinTelegraph explained, adding that the law includes other assets under the definition of legal payment methods. There is no announcement on the agency which will be designated as the regulator but virtual assets considered securities will be governed by Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission. It is being suggested that the…

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

