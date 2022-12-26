A bill to regulate crypto assets has been approved by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, after it was passed by the country’s Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, according to a report by Coindesk. The companies will have to comply with the provisions of the law within 180 days, the report added. https://twitter.com/ToonSwapFinance/status/1607013425976066048 Why it matters: It is a significant development because Brazil is one of the biggest economies in the world and the biggest in South America. A stamp of approval from a country like Brazil goes a long way in offering legitimacy to the beleaguered space which has seen a steady erosion of trust in 2022. The law can also prove to be useful in offering other countries, including India, a blueprint on how to approach crypto regulation. What else do we know about the law: The bill puts in place a licensing framework for virtual asset service providers such as exchanges, CoinTelegraph reported. It added that the law has a provision to set a penalty for fraud involving virtual assets which carries a prison term of four to six years besides a fine. The law clarifies that Brazil’s residents cannot use Bitcoin as legal tender in the country, CoinTelegraph explained, adding that the law includes other assets under the definition of legal payment methods. There is no announcement on the agency which will be designated as the regulator but virtual assets considered securities will be governed by Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission. It is being suggested that the…
News
Brazil has a law in place now to regulate crypto assets
Only time will tell if the law will prove to be useful in offering other countries a blueprint on how to approach crypto regulation.
Latest Headlines
- Brazil has a law in place now to regulate crypto assets December 26, 2022
- Want Publications to Delete your Personal Data? Only in Certain Cases, Kerala HC Says December 26, 2022
- J&K saw most internet shutdowns in 2022; “preventive shutdowns” on rise in India: SFLC December 26, 2022
- Why is the Indian Govt Refusing to Release Comments Received on Draft Telecom Bill, 2022? December 26, 2022
- Use “Blacklist” Approach for Cross-Border Data Transfers: International Trade Association December 26, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login