Payment policies of Google and Apple application stores with respect to mandatory use of their billing systems, and distribution of paid apps and in-app purchases affects the business of small Indian app developers and limits the choices for the end user, the parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance observed in its December report ‘Anti-Competitive Practices of the Big Tech’. The panel noted that Big Tech app hosting platforms charge commissions as high as 30 percent for in-app purchases and subscription fees resulting in an “unsustainable business model” for others. These companies act as gatekeepers and exhibit the potential to enforce a large number of digital businesses to pay a certain percentage of commission through their policy changes with respect to billing and payment systems. “It would appear that Indian startups literally have to pay taxes to the Big Tech companies to run their digital business in India,” the Committee noted. Why it matters? The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been investigating antitrust charges against Google and Apple for their Play Store and App Store policies since 2020 and 2021. The Standing Committee’s observations on the issue are worth noting in the backdrop of and to understand ways in which it may affect the ongoing cases against Google and Apple. Comments of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs: In their submission to the Committee on the issue, the ministry informed the following: High fees charged by companies such as Google and Apple for paid apps or in-app purchases may increase the cost of…
News
Billing systems of Google and Apple app stores affect user choice: Parliamentary panel
High fees charged by companies such as Google and Apple for paid apps or in-app purchases may increase the cost of competitors of the Big Tech.
Latest Headlines
- Billing systems of Google and Apple app stores affect user choice: Parliamentary panel December 29, 2022
- US military devices with biometric data sold online at $68, but no one seems to care: Report December 28, 2022
- Aadhaar-PAN linkage deadline extended: But why link it in the first place? December 28, 2022
- Why does India’s parliamentary panel want ex-ante regulation for Big Tech? December 28, 2022
- India’s IT Ministry tasked with regulating the online gaming industry December 28, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login