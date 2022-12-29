wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Billing systems of Google and Apple app stores affect user choice: Parliamentary panel

High fees charged by companies such as Google and Apple for paid apps or in-app purchases may increase the cost of competitors of the Big Tech.

Published

Payment policies of Google and Apple application stores with respect to mandatory use of their billing systems, and distribution of paid apps and in-app purchases affects the business of small Indian app developers and limits the choices for the end user, the parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance observed in its December report ‘Anti-Competitive Practices of the Big Tech’. The panel noted that Big Tech app hosting platforms charge commissions as high as 30 percent for in-app purchases and subscription fees resulting in an “unsustainable business model” for others. These companies act as gatekeepers and exhibit the potential to enforce a large number of digital businesses to pay a certain percentage of commission through their policy changes with respect to billing and payment systems. “It would appear that Indian startups literally have to pay taxes to the Big Tech companies to run their digital business in India,” the Committee noted. Why it matters? The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been investigating antitrust charges against Google and Apple for their Play Store and App Store policies since 2020 and 2021. The Standing Committee’s observations on the issue are worth noting in the backdrop of and to understand ways in which it may affect the ongoing cases against Google and Apple. Comments of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs: In their submission to the Committee on the issue, the ministry informed the following: High fees charged by companies such as Google and Apple for paid apps or in-app purchases may increase the cost of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ