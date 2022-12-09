What's the news: Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption (E2E) to iCloud Backups, Notes, Photos, and more, the company announced on December 7, as part of a set of new security-related features. Called Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, the feature will allow Apple users to enable end-to-end encryption for 23 categories of data on iCloud, up from the current 14. Why does this matter: Apple has always portrayed itself as a privacy-first company, but iCloud Backups, which contain users' photos, messages and more, were not end-to-end encrypted until now. These backups could be decrypted by Apple, which privacy advocates had criticised. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, for example, noted that it "makes those backups vulnerable to government requests, third-party hacking, and disclosure by Apple employees." "We applaud Apple for listening to experts, child advocates, and users who want to protect their most sensitive data. Encryption is one of the most important tools we have for maintaining privacy and security online." — EFF For more on why this matters, here's a thread by cryptography expert Matthew Green: Why is this a big deal? Because Apple sets the standard on what secure (consumer) cloud backup looks like. Even as an opt-in feature, this move will have repercussions all over the industry as competitors chase them. 7/ — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) December 7, 2022 Will it come to China: Apple confirmed to Wall Street Journal that the end-to-end encryption feature will come to China. This is notable because it has been reported in the past that Apple has made significant compromises…
News
Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backups, Photos, and more
With its Advanced Data Protection, Apple brings end-to-end encryption (E2E) to 23 categories of data on iCloud
Latest Headlines
- Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backups, Photos, and more December 9, 2022
- Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short December 9, 2022
- Latest developments in the ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi as it partially resumes server facilities December 8, 2022
- EPoS Systems at 5.33 Lakh PDS Shops in India, But No Response by Ministry on Device Failures December 8, 2022
- How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers? December 8, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login