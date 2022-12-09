wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backups, Photos, and more

With its Advanced Data Protection, Apple brings end-to-end encryption (E2E) to 23 categories of data on iCloud

Published

What's the news: Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption (E2E) to iCloud Backups, Notes, Photos, and more, the company announced on December 7, as part of a set of new security-related features. Called Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, the feature will allow Apple users to enable end-to-end encryption for 23 categories of data on iCloud, up from the current 14. Why does this matter: Apple has always portrayed itself as a privacy-first company, but iCloud Backups, which contain users' photos, messages and more, were not end-to-end encrypted until now. These backups could be decrypted by Apple, which privacy advocates had criticised. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, for example, noted that it "makes those backups vulnerable to government requests, third-party hacking, and disclosure by Apple employees." "We applaud Apple for listening to experts, child advocates, and users who want to protect their most sensitive data. Encryption is one of the most important tools we have for maintaining privacy and security online." — EFF For more on why this matters, here's a thread by cryptography expert Matthew Green: Why is this a big deal? Because Apple sets the standard on what secure (consumer) cloud backup looks like. Even as an opt-in feature, this move will have repercussions all over the industry as competitors chase them. 7/ — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) December 7, 2022 Will it come to China: Apple confirmed to Wall Street Journal that the end-to-end encryption feature will come to China. This is notable because it has been reported in the past that Apple has made significant compromises…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

2 hours ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

1 day ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

3 days ago

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ