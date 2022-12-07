Apple adds 700 more price points for App Store developers to choose from

What's the news: Apple will provide developers with "700 additional price points and new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more," the company announced on December 6. Why does this matter: Among the many criticisms of the App Store, which is under investigation by multiple regulators globally, one is the lack of flexibility in pricing models. Apple previously had fewer than 100 fixed price points from which developers could choose to price their app or in-app purchase or subscription. But developers have complained that this doesn't work for all use cases. When will the new features be available: "These new pricing enhancements will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today, and for all other apps and in-app purchases in spring 2023, giving all developers unprecedented flexibility and control to price their products in 45 currencies throughout 175 storefronts," Apple said. From $0.29 to $10,000: "Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request. To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price points — which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000 — will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10…
