Agenda: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad

Next week in Bangalore, we will hold a discussion on the new data protection bill in India including its impact and significance. Register now!

Published

After Delhi, we have some more insightful sessions lined up for our discussion on India’s draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, in Bangalore, next week. We’ll consider a host of issues around the proposed legislation, including its impact on businesses and citizens. 

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 14, 2022 

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Seasons Hall, Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur, Bangalore

Please apply to attend here 

This is an invite-only event with limited seating, so be sure to register to attend. Seats are first come, first serve, and fill up fast!

AGENDA

  • 11:00 AM | The Obligations of Data Fiduciaries and User Rights
  • 12:15 PM l Privacy Safeguards for Children
  • 1:00 PM | Lunch Break
  • 1:45 PM | The Role of the Data Protection Board, and Data Breaches
  • 2:30 PM | Cross Border Data Flows
  • 3:15 PM | Government Access to Data

 

Discussions during the event will focus on issues which include: 

  • How does the Bill compare to the data protection bills from 2018, 2019, and 2021?
  • Why is the Bill being called the “as may be prescribed” Bill?
  • What rights do users have under the Bill? 
  • What is the concept of “deemed consent” and is it problematic?
  • Do children below 18 (including teenagers) need parental consent to use any app or website?
  • How have powers for the government to access data and grant exemptions expanded?
  • How should data collectors prevent and report data breaches? 
  • Who all are exempt from complying with the Bill?
  • Which countries can data collectors transfer personal data to?
  • What is the Data Protection Board of India and what are its powers?
  • What are the penalties for non-compliance with the Act?
  • Will the Bill regulate non-personal data?

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before December 14, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama's event.

 

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

4 mins ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

1 day ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

2 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

4 days ago

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

