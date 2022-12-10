Agenda: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad

After Delhi, we have some more insightful sessions lined up for our discussion on India’s draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, in Bangalore, next week. We’ll consider a host of issues around the proposed legislation, including its impact on businesses and citizens.

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 14, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Seasons Hall, Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur, Bangalore

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please apply to attend here

This is an invite-only event with limited seating, so be sure to register to attend. Seats are first come, first serve, and fill up fast!

AGENDA

11:00 AM | The Obligations of Data Fiduciaries and User Rights

12:15 PM l Privacy Safeguards for Children

1:00 PM | Lunch Break

1:45 PM | The Role of the Data Protection Board, and Data Breaches

2:30 PM | Cross Border Data Flows

3:15 PM | Government Access to Data

Discussions during the event will focus on issues which include:

How does the Bill compare to the data protection bills from 2018, 2019, and 2021?

Why is the Bill being called the “as may be prescribed” Bill?

What rights do users have under the Bill?

What is the concept of “deemed consent” and is it problematic?

Do children below 18 (including teenagers) need parental consent to use any app or website?

How have powers for the government to access data and grant exemptions expanded?

How should data collectors prevent and report data breaches?

Who all are exempt from complying with the Bill?

Which countries can data collectors transfer personal data to?

What is the Data Protection Board of India and what are its powers?

What are the penalties for non-compliance with the Act?

Will the Bill regulate non-personal data?

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before December 14, 2022.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.