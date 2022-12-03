wordpress blog stats
Agenda: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad

Published

We have some insightful sessions lined up for our discussion on India’s draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, next week. We’ll consider a host of issues around the proposed legislation, including its impact on businesses and citizens. 

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 8, 2022 

Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Please apply to attend here 

This is an invite-only event with limited seating, so be sure to register to attend. Seats are first come, first serve, and fill up fast!

Agenda

  • 10:30 AM: The Obligations of Data Fiduciaries and User Rights
  • 12:30 PM: Cross Border Data Flows
  • 1:00 PM: Lunch Break
  • 1:45 PM: Privacy Safeguards for Children
  • 2:30 PM: Government Access to Data
  • 3:15 PM: The Role of the Data Protection Board, Data Breaches, and Penalties

Discussions during the event will focus on issues which include: 

  • How does the Bill compare to the data protection bills from 2018, 2019, and 2021?
  • Why is the Bill being called the “as may be prescribed” Bill?
  • What rights do users have under the Bill? 
  • What is the concept of “deemed consent” and is it problematic?
  • Do children below 18 (including teenagers) need parental consent to use any app or website?
  • How have powers for the government to access data and grant exemptions expanded?
  • How should data collectors prevent and report data breaches? 
  • Who all are exempt from complying with the Bill?
  • Which countries can data collectors transfer personal data to?
  • What is the Data Protection Board of India and what are its powers?
  • What are the penalties for non-compliance with the Act?
  • Will the Bill regulate non-personal data?

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before December 6, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama's event.

