Aadhaar now mandatory for pension and all government schemes in Tamil Nadu

People eligible for benefits under various government schemes are required to submit proof of possession of an Aadhaar number in Tamil Nadu.

Published

Aadhaar is now mandatory for availing government schemes and government pensions in Tamil Nadu, according to an order by the state Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam, The Hindu reported on December 18. “All those who are eligible for benefits (other than minor children) under various government schemes are required to submit proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar identification,” the report states. According to the report, the state Finance Secretary has observed that Aadhaar as an identity document simplifies the process of delivering government services, benefits and subsidies with “transparency and efficiency”. He added that this move will ease the process for people by eliminating the need to produce multiple identity proofs to claim their entitlements under the schemes. The individuals will have to register under the 'Scheme' system. What is the 'Scheme'? According to The Hindu, the Scheme is an “IFHRM-integrated financial and human management system, administered by the Treasuries and Accounts Department" which will be used to make online payments of bills and payments to beneficiaries through Electronic Clearance Services (ECS). Those enrolled for the ‘Scheme’ must produce an Aadhaar enrolment identification slip and any of the following documents: Bank or post-office passbook PAN Card or Passport Voter ID MGNREGA card or Kissan Photo Passbook Driving license Any identity certificate having a photo issued by a gazette officer or tehsildar Any other document as specified by the government Why it matters? Several states are following suit and mandating Aadhaar for delivering public welfare schemes and services,…

