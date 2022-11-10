The ongoing saga of Binance’s pending acquisition of FTX hit an anti-climactic crescendo after the world’s largest crypto exchange backed out of the deal nearly 24 hours after announcing it. Binance shared a series of tweets in which they revealed that they were pulling the plug following news reports alleging FTX’s mishandling of customer funds, and the US investigations. The company said that it was looking to support FTX’s customers but the issues were beyond its control and the exchange’s ability to help investors. The decision came as a shock to many as the markets reacted sharply with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping to $16,700, while Ethereum (ETH) was hovering near $1,100. https://twitter.com/artijourno/status/1590579582599823360 Why it matters: The decision to walk away from the deal is likely to impact investor confidence in the crypto market adversely. It is a reminder that the crypto sector needs to be regulated in order to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. Moreover, it is clear that FTX was playing fast and loose with investor funds and Sam Bankman-Fried must be held accountable to restore faith in the industry. https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1590463239925944320 What do we know about the US investigation: It came to light that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US’ Justice Department were planning to investigate FTX, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report said that the SEC’s investigation is focused on the company’s US subsidiary, FTX US. It is because they believe some of these assets, as well as FTX’s…
News
Why is Binance walking away from acquiring FTX within hours of announcing the deal?
Markets reacted sharply to Binance’s decision while FTX says it is working to “avert further deterioration”.
Latest Headlines
- Why is Binance walking away from acquiring FTX within hours of announcing the deal? November 10, 2022
- Mark Zuckerberg Sacks 11,000 employees, which is 13% of Meta’s Staff November 10, 2022
- Twitter Prioritising “Official” Label for Government and Commercial Entities Subscribed to Twitter Blue November 10, 2022
- German activist accuses Clearview AI of ‘stealing faces’ for facial recognition November 10, 2022
- Government Should Contribute Towards Interception Related Costs, Suggests Airtel November 10, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login