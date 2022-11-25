wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Why did the Delhi High Court restrict use of Amitabh Bachchan’s image and voice?

The order raises important questions about how to to protect IPR of a public figure whilst securing people’s right to expression

Published

The Delhi High Court has restricted the use of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s likeness and voice in an interim order, according to a report in Bar and Bench.

  • A single-judge bench, comprising Justice Navin Chawla, passed the order in a suit filed by Amitabh Bachchan which sought an order preventing the use of his “name, image, voice or any of his characteristics” without his consent, the report added.
  • He has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses, as per Bar and Bench.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

Why it matters: It is important to make note of the suit because it casts the spotlight on India’s intellectual property rights (IPR) laws. The order raises important questions about how to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) of a public figure whilst securing people’s right to expression. It is also a timely reminder that the Indian government may need to relook at the IPR laws of the country.

What did the court say: The court said that a prima facie case was made out in favour of the actor and against the defendants, LiveLaw reported. Justice Chawla said that the defendants appear to be using Bachchan’s celebrity status without his permission, it added.

  • He directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to order internet service providers to pull down all links mentioned in the suit, Bar and Bench said.
  • He also ordered telecom service providers to block access to all phone numbers used by the defendants to circulate messages on messaging apps, like WhatsApp, the report added.

What did the suit argue: App developers were using Bachchan’s name, image and voice to run lotteries by associating their apps with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a show hosted by Bachchan, LiveLaw reported.

  • Bachchan was represented by Harish Salve who argued that these were scams being conducted under the garb of lotteries. Salve also argued that Bachchan’s face had been on t-shirts and there were domain names like “amitabhbachchan.com” and “amitabhbachchan.in”.
  • The suit seeks a John Doe order which raises an interesting question of whether impersonators can earn a livelihood by impersonating Bachchan’s personality who is probably India’s most prominent actor.
  • The suit also seeks an order for damages to the sum of Rs 2,00,01,000 in favour of the actor and against the defendants on account of loss of his reputation and goodwill, according to LiveLaw.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ