VideoLAN’s Website Is Up and Running Again: Here’s What We Know About the Unblocking

The website for VideoLAN—which operates VLC Media Player—has been unblocked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), reports The Indian Express. MeitY reportedly informed VideoLAN of the ban being lifted via email on Monday, although the reasons for lifting it were not enclosed. This move to unblock VideoLAN, some nine months after blocking orders under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) were issued, comes after the government reportedly convened a virtual hearing with VideoLAN representatives last week. It also follows VideoLAN's November 6th communication with the Ministry pointing out issues with its rationale for blocking its website in India. Why it matters: As MediaNama has previously reported, no one knew why VideoLAN's website had been blocked, barring the Ministry. This highlights the opacity of Section 69A blocking orders—which are shrouded by confidentiality, and often stifle free speech and access to knowledge online. "By blocking the URL, your offices are in violation of international obligations to protect free speech in India. This incident also affects the fundamental rights of all Indian users of VLC who have the right to receive the information freely available on the URL," reportedly said VideoLAN in a legal notice to the Indian government dated October 4th. Why does having access to VideoLAN matter?: VLC Media Player is currently used by 80 million Indian users who, in the absence of the official website, would be forced to rely on third-party websites to download the application and updates, claims VideoLAN. This renders…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.