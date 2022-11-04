Vi Quarter 3 Results: Net loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) net loss widened by 6.4% (YoY) to Rs 7,595 crore in the second quarter of FY23. Its net loss in the same quarter last financial year was Rs 7,132 crore. The company's gross revenue for the quarter increased by 12.8% (YoY), from Rs 9,406.4 crore to 10,614.6 crore. Vi's major expenses Total expenses for the company in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 18,301.9 crore, of which Finance Costs accounted for 33.4%, Depreciation and Amortisation Costs accounted for 30.9% and Network Expenses and IT Outsourcing Costs accounted for 14.8%. Comparison with Airtel and Jio Vi's competitors Airtel and Jio reported strong numbers for the second quarter of the 2023 financial year. Airtel's net profit surged by 89.1% (YoY) to reach Rs 2145.2 crore and its total revenue surged 21.9% (YoY) to reach 34,527 crore. On the other hand, Jio's…

