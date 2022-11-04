Vodafone Idea's (Vi) net loss widened by 6.4% (YoY) to Rs 7,595 crore in the second quarter of FY23. Its net loss in the same quarter last financial year was Rs 7,132 crore. The company's gross revenue for the quarter increased by 12.8% (YoY), from Rs 9,406.4 crore to 10,614.6 crore. Vi's major expenses Total expenses for the company in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 18,301.9 crore, of which Finance Costs accounted for 33.4%, Depreciation and Amortisation Costs accounted for 30.9% and Network Expenses and IT Outsourcing Costs accounted for 14.8%. Comparison with Airtel and Jio Vi's competitors Airtel and Jio reported strong numbers for the second quarter of the 2023 financial year. Airtel's net profit surged by 89.1% (YoY) to reach Rs 2145.2 crore and its total revenue surged 21.9% (YoY) to reach 34,527 crore. On the other hand, Jio's…
News
Vi Quarter 3 Results: Net loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore
The subscriber base of Vodafone Idea (Vi) saw a year-on-year decline but data also shows its ARPU and data usage per user going up this quarter
Latest Headlines
- Vi Quarter 3 Results: Net loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore November 4, 2022
- Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns, Joins Snap November 4, 2022
- WhatsApp launches Communities, its group of groups feature: here’s why it matters November 4, 2022
- What do we know about YouTube’s Primetime Channels that bundles several OTT apps? November 4, 2022
- Why do civil society organisations want top advertisers to suspend ads on Twitter? November 3, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login