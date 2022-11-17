Smartphones, laptops sold in India will adopt USB Type-C as common charging port

What's the news: Electronic device manufacturers have agreed to a phased roll-out of uniform charging ports for devices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a press release dated November 16. USB Type-C for most devices except feature phones and wearables: "A broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones," MCA stated. "The Department has also decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of uniform charging ports for wearables. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions etc," the Ministry added. This is important because USB-C might not be compatible with the small form factor of wearables like smartwatches. Why does this matter: This development follows the landmark EU law that forces most portable electronic devices to adopt USB Type-C. The primary goal behind uniform charging ports is to reduce e-waste as consumers will be able to use their old chargers and cables with any new devices they purchase. It also makes life easier for consumers as they will be able to use a single charger for multiple devices. "Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste." — Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Don't all devices already use USB-C: While most smartphones have adopted USB-C, a glaring exception in Apple's iPhone line-up,…

