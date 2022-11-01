The newly adopted “Delhi Declaration” will see members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-terrorism Committee working together to draft guidelines on the abuse of drones, social media platforms, and online crowdfunding by terror actors. Adopted on Saturday in New Delhi, after the second innings of the Committee’s two-day meeting held across Mumbai and New Delhi, member states pledged to issue non-binding guiding principles to counter “digital terrorism". They will also release a “compilation of good practices on the opportunities offered by the same set of technologies to tackle threats”. Launching global efforts to stem the misuse of cryptocurrencies and encrypted messaging for terror activities was one of the steps orally flagged by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to counter technology-aided terrorism at Saturday's meeting, reported The Indian Express. Noting that international terrorism was being redefined by emerging…
UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Adopts “Delhi Declaration” To Curb Misuse of Technology by Terrorists
A counter-terrorism committee of the UN concluded its sitting in India by adopting a resolution to counter terrorism enabled through internet and tech
