Social media companies like Meta and Twitter will no longer have to remove "legal but harmful" content from their platforms under the United Kingdom's proposed Online Safety Bill, reported Reuters on Monday. Social media companies could be fined up to 10% of their turnover or $22 million if they failed to take down harmful content below a criminal threshold, the British government previously said. Senior managers could also face criminal action for this failure. With this change, platforms are now banned from removing or restricting users or the content they generate if they do not violate their terms of service or British law. Only platforms failing to uphold their rules or remove illegal content could face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover. Platforms will also have to offer tools to adult users that help them avoid likely encounters with legal "controversial content". This includes content that glorifies eating disorders or is racist, anti-Semitic, or misogynistic. "These could include human moderation, blocking content flagged by other users or sensitivity and warning screens," said the government announcement. The Bill, like India's own draft data protection law, has gone through much debate and discussion and will be placed once again before the UK Parliament next month. Why it matters: The British government's move to remove the content moderation clause comes after campaigners and lawmakers flagged the concern of platforms curtailing free speech under the provision. Similar arguments have been raised in the case of India's newly notified amendments to the IT Rules, 2021. While…
News
Platforms No Longer Have to Remove “Harmful” Legal Content Under the UK’s Online Safety Bill
In a shift, platforms are now banned from restricting users or the content they create if it doesn’t violate their terms of service or British law
Latest Headlines
- Platforms No Longer Have to Remove “Harmful” Legal Content Under the UK’s Online Safety Bill November 29, 2022
- Tamil Nadu Ordinance Banning Online Gambling Expires In Absence of Governor’s Assent: Report November 29, 2022
- Elon Musk says Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store, and more November 29, 2022
- US Judge Allows $4.7 Billion Class Action Lawsuit Against Google By 21 Million Individuals November 29, 2022
- AIIMS denies ₹200 crores ransom demand, servers remain down for 7th day November 29, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login