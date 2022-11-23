What's the news: The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on November 22 announced that it has launched an investigation into Apple's and Google's conduct in the markets for mobile browsers and cloud gaming. Substantial support for investigation: The investigation follows CMA's June report on competition issues in operating systems, app stores and web browsers. In that report, CMA noted that Apple and Google have an effective duopoly and stranglehold over key digital gateways. To address this, CMA proposed a market investigation and sought feedback from stakeholders. CMA on Tuesday noted that it received "substantial support for a fuller investigation into the way that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browser market and how Apple restricts cloud gaming through its App Store. Many of those came from browser vendors, web developers, and cloud gaming service providers who say that the status quo is harming their businesses, holding back innovation, and adding unnecessary costs." Why does this matter: The UK now joins a long list of countries, like the US, EU, and India, that are investigating Apple and Google. While most of these investigations are looking into the conduct of Google and Apple with respect to their app store fees and restrictions, UK's investigation focuses on new angles: competition in browsers and cloud gaming markets. Why browsers and cloud gaming: We have a deeper report on the CMA's concerns here, but briefly, CMA is looking into these two markets for the following reasons: "Browsers are one of the most important and widely used apps on mobile devices. Most people use their…
Latest Headlines
- UK launches investigation into Apple, Google in mobile browser and cloud gaming markets November 23, 2022
- India urges GPAI members to establish a common framework to ensure AI & internet safety November 23, 2022
- Airtel Payments Bank replaces OTP with face verification to open accounts November 23, 2022
- What are the Global Network Initiative’s concerns over the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022? November 23, 2022
- Internet Suspended In 7 Meghalaya Districts After Clash Between Police And Locals November 22, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login