UK launches investigation into Apple, Google in mobile browser and cloud gaming markets

What's the news: The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on November 22 announced that it has launched an investigation into Apple's and Google's conduct in the markets for mobile browsers and cloud gaming. Substantial support for investigation: The investigation follows CMA's June report on competition issues in operating systems, app stores and web browsers. In that report, CMA noted that Apple and Google have an effective duopoly and stranglehold over key digital gateways. To address this, CMA proposed a market investigation and sought feedback from stakeholders. CMA on Tuesday noted that it received "substantial support for a fuller investigation into the way that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browser market and how Apple restricts cloud gaming through its App Store. Many of those came from browser vendors, web developers, and cloud gaming service providers who say that the status quo is harming their businesses, holding back innovation, and adding unnecessary costs." Why does this matter: The UK now joins a long list of countries, like the US, EU, and India, that are investigating Apple and Google. While most of these investigations are looking into the conduct of Google and Apple with respect to their app store fees and restrictions, UK's investigation focuses on new angles: competition in browsers and cloud gaming markets. Why browsers and cloud gaming: We have a deeper report on the CMA's concerns here, but briefly, CMA is looking into these two markets for the following reasons: "Browsers are one of the most important and widely used apps on mobile devices. Most people use their…

