wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Two drones attempt to cross Indo-Pak border from Punjab: Report

The drones were spotted at Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district, and Channa patan area of Amritsar district in Punjab, were fired upon by BSF

Published

Source: ideaForge

What’s new: As many as two drones was spotted crossing the India-Pakistan border in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district, Punjab as per officials on November 19, 2022, reported the Business Standard. This adds to the previous number of 215 such illegal drone instances this year. On Saturday night, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crossing the border. As per the report, the officials fired at least 96 rounds and used five illumination bombs before the drone “flew back” to Pakistan. Later at 11:46 PM, another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area of Amritsar district. Again, BSF troops fired 10 rounds before the drone flew back. The BSF is conducting search operations for these two UAVs. Why it matters: Cases of illegal drone activity is a persisting issue in Punjab. Even though the Punjab government declared “no fly zones” along the border, the issue persists. In fact, concerns about such drones have extended to nearby areas like Mumbai and parts of Kerala. The incidents point towards the technology’s growing popularity among law enforcement agencies (LEAs) globally, raising national security concerns. Drones may be carrying weapons: So far, the BSF has shot down at least seven drones in Punjab. Between January and June, officials shot down drones in Amritsar, Ferozpur and Abohar. Previously, the BSF told ANI that the drones were being used to transport weapons, explosives and narcotics. The BSF seized various AK series assault rifles, pistols, MP4 carbines, carbine magazines, high…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ