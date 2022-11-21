What’s new: As many as two drones was spotted crossing the India-Pakistan border in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district, Punjab as per officials on November 19, 2022, reported the Business Standard. This adds to the previous number of 215 such illegal drone instances this year. On Saturday night, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crossing the border. As per the report, the officials fired at least 96 rounds and used five illumination bombs before the drone “flew back” to Pakistan. Later at 11:46 PM, another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area of Amritsar district. Again, BSF troops fired 10 rounds before the drone flew back. The BSF is conducting search operations for these two UAVs. Why it matters: Cases of illegal drone activity is a persisting issue in Punjab. Even though the Punjab government declared “no fly zones” along the border, the issue persists. In fact, concerns about such drones have extended to nearby areas like Mumbai and parts of Kerala. The incidents point towards the technology’s growing popularity among law enforcement agencies (LEAs) globally, raising national security concerns. Drones may be carrying weapons: So far, the BSF has shot down at least seven drones in Punjab. Between January and June, officials shot down drones in Amritsar, Ferozpur and Abohar. Previously, the BSF told ANI that the drones were being used to transport weapons, explosives and narcotics. The BSF seized various AK series assault rifles, pistols, MP4 carbines, carbine magazines, high…
News
Two drones attempt to cross Indo-Pak border from Punjab: Report
The drones were spotted at Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district, and Channa patan area of Amritsar district in Punjab, were fired upon by BSF
Latest Headlines
- Ahead of G20 Presidency, India Takes Over As Council Chair of Artificial Intelligence Forum November 21, 2022
- New Data Protection Law Captures Consumers’ Right to Data Protection: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to The Indian Express November 21, 2022
- Two drones attempt to cross Indo-Pak border from Punjab: Report November 21, 2022
- Twelve major concerns with India’s Data Protection Bill, 2022 November 19, 2022
- DPDP Bill, 2022: Failure to secure personal data or report data breaches will attract highest penalties November 19, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login