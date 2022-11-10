Twitter Prioritising “Official” Label for Government and Commercial Entities Subscribing to Twitter Blue

The "Official" label tacked to verified Twitter Blue accounts announced yesterday will be initially rolled out only for governments and commercial entities. How do we know this? Yesterday, a Twitter Blue subscriber tweeted two forms of verification checkmarks—a tick next to their profile, and an "Official" label too. A few hours later, the Official tag for the individual had disappeared. Why? "I just killed it [the feature]," responded Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter's Director of Product Management Esther Crawford later clarified that "the official label is still going out as part of the @TwitterBlue launch -- we are just focusing on government and commercial entities to begin with. What you saw him mention was the fact that we're not focusing on giving individuals the "Official" label right now". Update: It's now gone https://t.co/5C0t7txi14 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 9, 2022 Why does the "Official" label matter for Twitter Blue? Part of Musk's slew of changes to the microblogging platform's business model, Twitter Blue allows users to become "verified" with a blue tick by paying an $8 monthly subscription fee. Some commentators argued that this means practically anyone can become verified, making it difficult to identify when a user is authentic. "Its previously free availability made it possible for journalists and netizens, not just celebrities, to verify their profiles and prevent any misinformation on their behalf," reported MediaNama yesterday. To counter this, the "Official label" was introduced as an add-on verification tool. This label is not up for sale, unlike the blue tick. "Accounts that will receive it include…

