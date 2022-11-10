The "Official" label tacked to verified Twitter Blue accounts announced yesterday will be initially rolled out only for governments and commercial entities. How do we know this? Yesterday, a Twitter Blue subscriber tweeted two forms of verification checkmarks—a tick next to their profile, and an "Official" label too. A few hours later, the Official tag for the individual had disappeared. Why? "I just killed it [the feature]," responded Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter's Director of Product Management Esther Crawford later clarified that "the official label is still going out as part of the @TwitterBlue launch -- we are just focusing on government and commercial entities to begin with. What you saw him mention was the fact that we're not focusing on giving individuals the "Official" label right now". Update: It's now gone https://t.co/5C0t7txi14 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 9, 2022 Why does the "Official" label matter for Twitter Blue? Part of Musk's slew of changes to the microblogging platform's business model, Twitter Blue allows users to become "verified" with a blue tick by paying an $8 monthly subscription fee. Some commentators argued that this means practically anyone can become verified, making it difficult to identify when a user is authentic. "Its previously free availability made it possible for journalists and netizens, not just celebrities, to verify their profiles and prevent any misinformation on their behalf," reported MediaNama yesterday. To counter this, the "Official label" was introduced as an add-on verification tool. This label is not up for sale, unlike the blue tick. "Accounts that will receive it include…
Twitter Prioritising “Official” Label for Government and Commercial Entities Subscribing to Twitter Blue
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
