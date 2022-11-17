wordpress blog stats
Discover more:, ,

Is Twitter bringing back end-to-end encryption to DMs?

Twitter seems to be bringing back E2E encryption to its messaging service after abruptly halting similar plans earlier.

Published

What’s new: “Twitter is bringing back end-to-end [E2E] encryption DMs,” tweeted Jane Manchun Wong, an independent security researcher, on November 16, 2022. While Elon Musk acknowledged the tweet, he did not explicitly confirm the news, posting only a winky eye emoji in response. https://twitter.com/wongmjane/status/1592831263182028800 Earlier, Twitter had talked about bringing in the encrypted ‘Secret conversations’ feature. However, the project halted with no public explanation as to why, said Tech Crunch. Now, the feature seems to be back along with a “Conversation key,” as per Wong’s screenshots. The key is a number generated by the user’s encryption keys from the conversation. It guarantees E2E encryption if the key matches the number in the recipient’s phone. Why it matters: Platforms claiming privacy measures like Signal and WhatsApp highlight their use of E2E encryption. Earlier, Musk tweeted about competing with apps like Signal by saying, “The goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal.” In this respect, installing encryption seems like a step in the right direction. However, child safety experts have in the past warned that such encryption may allow unhindered interaction between a minor and a predator. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1590426255018848256 E2E encryption makes everyone safer: Despite the concerns around encryption, Fight for the Future (FftF), a digital human rights organisation, hailed the idea of E2E encryption for Twitter DMs. “Pregnant people, LBGTQ+ people, activists, immigrants, and journalists all benefit enormously from encrypted messaging. It protects you from police surveillance, stalkers, your creepy ex, and identity thieves who might hack into your messages,” said…

Discover more:, ,
News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

