Twitter switches from blue tick verification to “Official” labels feature

What’s the news: Verified accounts on Twitter will soon have an “Official” label under their username to distinguish them from subscribers with blue checkmarks, announced Esther Crawford, the Director of Product Management at the company. https://twitter.com/esthercrawford/status/1590109344976470016 Shortly after Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform, the company announced the ‘Twitter Blue’ feature that allowed users to get a verified status if they paid $8 a month. For many users this effectively takes away from the original blue tick feature that offered the icon only to verified accounts. Acknowledging this concern, Crawford in a Twitter thread said, “Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.” Why it matters: As explained, the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.