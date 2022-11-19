What's the news? The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will release a caller identification system based on Know Your Customer details (KYC) for users within the next three weeks, said P D Vaghela, Chairman, TRAI, according to a Livemint report dated November 17th. TRAI's interest in creating this Truecaller-like feature has been reported by Medianama and other news organisations multiple times in the past but this is the first time that TRAI has given a date within which it will come up with this system. Vaghela also told HT that TRAI has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues with the caller ID system. This step is in line with the draft telecommunication bill 2022 The draft telecommunication bill 2022 said certain licensed entities "shall unequivocally identify the person to whom it provides services, through a verifiable mode of identification as may be prescribed". An explanatory note released with the bill also mentioned that "Every telecom user wishes to know who is calling. This will help in preventing cyber-frauds done using telecom services". Why it matters: Enabling KYC-based caller identification would lead to privacy and security concerns as well. It will make it hard or impossible to make anonymous calls depending on how the rules and enforcement for this are framed. Calling any third person would reveal the name of the caller, which can you used to find their identity using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It is possible that even while calling an Amazon or…
News
TRAI To Roll Out Truecaller-like app for caller identification Within 3 Weeks: Report
TRAI has said that an app to identify callers based on KYC details will be rolled out: this is in line with the provisions of the draft telecom bill
Latest Headlines
- TRAI To Roll Out Truecaller-like app for caller identification Within 3 Weeks: Report November 19, 2022
- Summary: India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 November 19, 2022
- DPDP Bill, 2022: Personal data processing now primed with ‘deemed consent’, and other changes November 18, 2022
- DPDP Bill 2022: What are the rights of individuals? And what has changed from earlier? November 18, 2022
- Fewer Protections For Children In The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 November 18, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login