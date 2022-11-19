wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

TRAI To Roll Out Truecaller-like app for caller identification Within 3 Weeks: Report

TRAI has said that an app to identify callers based on KYC details will be rolled out: this is in line with the provisions of the draft telecom bill

Published

What's the news? The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will release a caller identification system based on Know Your Customer details (KYC) for users within the next three weeks, said P D Vaghela, Chairman, TRAI, according to a Livemint report dated November 17th. TRAI's interest in creating this Truecaller-like feature has been reported by Medianama and other news organisations multiple times in the past but this is the first time that TRAI has given a date within which it will come up with this system. Vaghela also told HT that TRAI has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues with the caller ID system. This step is in line with the draft telecommunication bill 2022 The draft telecommunication bill 2022 said certain licensed entities "shall unequivocally identify the person to whom it provides services, through a verifiable mode of identification as may be prescribed". An explanatory note released with the bill also mentioned that "Every telecom user wishes to know who is calling. This will help in preventing cyber-frauds done using telecom services". Why it matters: Enabling KYC-based caller identification would lead to privacy and security concerns as well. It will make it hard or impossible to make anonymous calls depending on how the rules and enforcement for this are framed. Calling any third person would reveal the name of the caller, which can you used to find their identity using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It is possible that even while calling an Amazon or…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ