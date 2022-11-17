A consultation paper on regulations dealing with over-the-top services such as WhatsApp and Signal is likely to be issued in December by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), according to a report in Economic Times. The report added that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) called upon TRAI to offer recommendations for a legal framework to govern OTT apps as stipulated under the draft Telecom Bill, 2022. Why it matters: The announcement is noteworthy because it suggests that the Union government remains steadfast in its decision to cover OTT apps under the ambit of the draft telecom Bill. The bill has come under fire for its sweeping mandate that puts internet companies on equal footing with telecom operations. It will be interesting to see what the telecom regulator proposes in its consultation paper as it has been unequivocally against the regulation of OTT services in the past. What else do we know: There is a presentation scheduled on November 25 by TRAI officials following which issues will be identified for the consultation paper, Economic Times reported. It is rather surprising that TRAI is issuing a consultation paper so soon given that it was only a few weeks ago that there was a report in Business Standard stating that TRAI was not in favour of regulating OTT services. An official from TRAI rubbished the report stating that no one had issued any comments to the newspaper in a statement to Medianama. The report also said that TRAI had conveyed its stance…
News
India’s telecom regulator may come up with consultation paper on OTT services in December: Report
TRAI’s consultation paper signals the government’s keen intent on regulating OTT communication apps like WhatsApp, others
Latest Headlines
- India’s telecom regulator may come up with consultation paper on OTT services in December: Report November 17, 2022
- Is Twitter bringing back end-to-end encryption to DMs? November 17, 2022
- Smartphones, laptops sold in India will adopt USB Type-C as common charging port November 17, 2022
- UN Invites Public Inputs for A New Global Digital Compact for An “Open, Free and Secure Digital Future for All” November 16, 2022
- COAI Seeks Regulation Of ‘Communication OTTs’, Not All OTTs: S P Kochhar on the Draft Telecom Bill November 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login