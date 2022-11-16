A joint committee has been formed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to look at the issue of phishing and cyber frauds, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET). It added that the telecom regulator has included officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Why it matters: The problem of phishing, perpetuated via unsolicited calls, has only compounded in recent years with the proliferation of new technologies, especially UPI. It has not helped that people have started to bank digitally in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical to address this issue given that there are very few remedies available to victims of phishing who can end up losing their hard-earned savings in such frauds. The report is also notable because it goes to show that TRAI’s efforts to rein in unsolicited calls have not been effective owing to which it has to come up with new measures. The failure of TRAI’s efforts is reflected in Truecaller ranking India as one of the worst-affected countries across the world in 2021. The committee could prove to be useful as the expertise of RBI and SEBI officials can help to put a robust mechanism in place which will help restrain frauds like spam and phishing. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. What is TRAI exploring: The committee is…
What is the purpose of the joint committee formed by TRAI with RBI and SEBI officials?
TRAI is forming the joint committee to tackle cyber fraud and phishing amid rising number of such cases. What are the proposed steps?
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why 'group privacy' should be recognised, and how 'non-personal' data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you're looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You're reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn't have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
