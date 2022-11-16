What is the purpose of the joint committee formed by TRAI with RBI and SEBI officials?

A joint committee has been formed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to look at the issue of phishing and cyber frauds, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET). It added that the telecom regulator has included officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Why it matters: The problem of phishing, perpetuated via unsolicited calls, has only compounded in recent years with the proliferation of new technologies, especially UPI. It has not helped that people have started to bank digitally in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical to address this issue given that there are very few remedies available to victims of phishing who can end up losing their hard-earned savings in such frauds. The report is also notable because it goes to show that TRAI’s efforts to rein in unsolicited calls have not been effective owing to which it has to come up with new measures. The failure of TRAI’s efforts is reflected in Truecaller ranking India as one of the worst-affected countries across the world in 2021. The committee could prove to be useful as the expertise of RBI and SEBI officials can help to put a robust mechanism in place which will help restrain frauds like spam and phishing. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. What is TRAI exploring: The committee is…

