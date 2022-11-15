TLDR: Crypto industry’s political funding, India’s G20 presidency, ‘Health Connect’, Google’s UPI Autopay, More

Crypto industry puts its weight behind the US midterm elections The cryptocurrency industry has significantly increased its political spending ahead of the midterm elections, betting that a friendlier Congress will help shield it from a regulatory crackdown. [Read more] PM unveils website, theme, logo for India's G20 Presidency 2023 Ahead of India's upcoming presidency of the G20 forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the chance to talk about India's "development journey" and what its agenda will be for the year, saying that the logo and theme reflect its "message and overarching priorities" [Read more] Private TV channels directed to show 30 minutes of 'socially relevant' programmes everyday The ministry, after deliberations with private TV channels and experts, will be issuing a separate advisory on what kind of shows can be made, information & broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra said [Read more] Telecom firms in Australia fined for false internet speed claims This might be a satisfaction for those of us frustrated with our ISP's broadband speed. Three Australian telecom firms have been ordered by a court to pay a collective penalties for making misleading claims about speeds of some NBN internet plans [Read more] Google announced a new app in beta today called ‘Health Connect’ Launching with support for 10+ apps, such as Fitbit, Samsung Health, and MyFitnessPal, Health Connect is a barebones UI that simply shows the compatible apps you have downloaded, and which permissions you have granted to it. It's a small but important thing…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.