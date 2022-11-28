As many as three people were arrested in Bavla, Gujarat for flying drones in restricted areas during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, said The Print. Modi was visiting the area in connection with the Gujarat polls. As per the report, the three men – Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar (24), Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad (35), and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati (20) – were general photographers, video recording the event using a microdrone. The three said they were unaware of the “no drone flying zone” enforced in a two kilometres radius near the Sabha. They flew the drone from the main road near Sabha place. Why it matters: Reports of illegal drones have increased in recent months. On November 19, two drones were shot down near Punjab along the India-Pakistan border. Similarly, another seven drones were shot down earlier in the year along border areas. As technology progresses, military forces and militant entities embrace drones and similar UAVs. The proof of this can be seen in how police forces near border states like Mumbai police in Maharashtra and parts of Kerala are banning unauthorized use of drones. Need for drone-related regulation: The three persons in Gujarat were booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 188 although no prohibited items were found in their possession. Further, the photographers were also outside the perimeter wall of the Sabha when operating the drone. Nonetheless, incidents like this stress the need for a regulatory mechanism for drones. In September, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)…
Three arrested for flying drone during PM Modi’s visit to Bavla, Gujarat
Three photographers were held for flying a drone over the PM’s election meeting which was designated as a ‘no fly zone’
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
