Elon Musk has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons, but not for any progress being made by SpaceX which is looking to launch Starlink in India. The company has applied for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) according to officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It is the first step towards setting up Starlink’s broadband services in India. "SpaceX had earlier applied for an experimental license but withdrew it later. They have now applied for a GMPCS licence," an official was quoted as saying by The Economic Times. In November 2021, Starlink ran into trouble with the Indian government for accepting pre-orders to deliver its terminals to Indians by charging a nominal fee. The Indian government had then directed Starlink to refund the fees given that the company did not have necessary permissions to operate in India: “Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised,” the DoT said in a press release on November 26. Documents obtained by MediaNama under the Right to Information Act from the DoT shed light on how Starlink intended to conduct its trials in India, and provide a timeline of sorts as to what transpired in the last two months of 2021 when the company ran afoul of the Indian government. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9…
News
Here’s everything to know about Starlink’s plan to conduct trials in India in 2021
Examining Starlink’s attempt to start trials in India in 2021 gives insights into the satellite communication (Satcom) space in India
Latest Headlines
- Here’s everything to know about Starlink’s plan to conduct trials in India in 2021 November 30, 2022
- Summary: TRAI seeks feedback on issues related to implementation of caller name display November 30, 2022
- 692% Rise In Use Of Face Recognition For Verification: UIDAI Report November 30, 2022
- SC Orders Committee to Assess Govt’s Adoption of Online Child Safety Measures November 30, 2022
- Indian Army train birds of prey to take down border-crossing drones November 30, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login