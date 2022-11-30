Here’s everything to know about Starlink’s plan to conduct trials in India in 2021

Elon Musk has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons, but not for any progress being made by SpaceX which is looking to launch Starlink in India. The company has applied for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) according to officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It is the first step towards setting up Starlink’s broadband services in India. "SpaceX had earlier applied for an experimental license but withdrew it later. They have now applied for a GMPCS licence," an official was quoted as saying by The Economic Times. In November 2021, Starlink ran into trouble with the Indian government for accepting pre-orders to deliver its terminals to Indians by charging a nominal fee. The Indian government had then directed Starlink to refund the fees given that the company did not have necessary permissions to operate in India: “Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised,” the DoT said in a press release on November 26. Documents obtained by MediaNama under the Right to Information Act from the DoT shed light on how Starlink intended to conduct its trials in India, and provide a timeline of sorts as to what transpired in the last two months of 2021 when the company ran afoul of the Indian government. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9…

