Tamil Nadu Ordinance Banning Online Gambling Expires In Absence of Governor’s Assent: Report

Tamil Nadu's ordinance banning online gambling and games of chance expired on Sunday night, reports The Indian Express. The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill based on the ordinance last month, after which it was sent to the state's Governor R.N. Ravi for his assent. Why did the ordinance lapse?: The expiry was a result of the Governor's delays in assenting to the Bill, said Tamil Nadu's Law Minister S. Raghupathy on Monday. The Governor had reportedly posed some questions on the ordinance, which the government provided within a day. There was no response from the Governor after this, claimed Raghupathy. What does the law say?: As per Article 213(2)(a) of the Constitution, ordinances cease to operate six weeks after the legislature has reassembled. The Tamil Nadu Assembly's fourth session commenced on October 17th—making November 27th the ordinance's expiry date. After a Governor assents, the Bill in question becomes an Act. Why it matters: At least 17 online gambling-related suicides have taken place in Tamil Nadu over the last few years. Political pressure and public dismay prompted the ruling government to form an expert committee on gambling earlier this year, upon whose recommendations the current ordinance was brought in October. While this may be a well-intentioned move to curb gambling-related ills, the ordinance shares many similarities with a law banning gambling struck down by the Madras High Court on constitutional grounds the previous year. Indian gaming platforms have already mounted a constitutional challenge at the Court against the ordinance—indicating that even if passed, it…

