Swiggy collaborates with IIT Jodhpur for ‘state-of-the-art’ facial recognition technology

What’s new: On top of fighting for their labour rights, gig workers will soon have to assert their right to privacy as well, as Swiggy joins forces with IIT Jodhpur to develop facial recognition system (FRS), reported News 18. Swiggy’s Applied Research team will worked with the IIT researchers to develop a “state-of-the-art FRS based on computer vision and artificial intelligence.” The report said that the technology will strengthen the AI capability of the platform and enable increased security and compliance. FRS to be used as background checks: Hemant Misra, VP - Applied Research at Swiggy, told News 18 that the partnership aims to come up with a solution that streamlines “comprehensive background checks for delivery partners.” Extracted images and selfies will be used for identity verification of a person. Swiggy also claimed the technology will help with fraud detection, impersonation, shift attendance, etc. The report also mentioned plans to use FRS for customer age verification in the future for alcohol purchases. Why it matters: Earlier in October, a faculty member of the Kanpur University approached the Allahabad High Court against the use of facial recognition to record staff attendance. The plea called such mandatory use of biometrics, a violation of privacy rights. It is a big question as to why FRS – that has been banned in Italy except “to fight crime” and even termed as a threat to basic rights by a UK Court of Appeal – is being used for flippant reasons like attendance in India. At…

