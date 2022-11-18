Swiggy Announces New Sexual Harassment Policy for Women Delivery Executives: Here’s What to Know

Swiggy has introduced a new policy for sexual harassment redressal for its women delivery executives, announced a company blog post on Wednesday. "Aligned in spirit" with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, (POSH Act), the policy lays out steps for delivery executives to report sexual harassment and subsequent grievance redressal measures. If a woman delivery executive faces sexual harassment from customers, men executives, restaurant partners or Swiggy employees, they can contact Swiggy's SOS number. The company will provide emergency assistance, after which the delivery executive can decide whether to lodge a formal complaint and conduct an investigation. The policy does not limit the woman delivery executive from filing a police complaint against an alleged perpetrator. Swiggy claims that it will "always support" authorities in such investigations. Why it matters: Gig workers are not covered under sexual harassment laws in India, claims the company. Swiggy's internal investigations reportedly reveal that "many" delivery executives are unaware of the breadth of sexual harassment or redressal procedures. Swiggy's policy is a welcome intervention given this apparent deficit. However, whether such specific steps are also in place for men delivery executives who may be at the receiving end of sexual harassment (and increasing safety concerns) is unclear. That's not to say that women's upliftment should be overshadowed by the concerns of men—rather, that policies that ensure safe and dignified working conditions for both groups may need to be developed in parallel. Swiggy also introduced a voluntary menstrual leave policy for women delivery executives in 2021.…

