The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in September published its market study into cab aggregators that examined three broad issues: Whether personalised pricing exists in this industry and, if so, does it require regulatory intervention, or does consumers’ satisfaction balance the potential damage that dynamic pricing poses? What are riders’ perceptions about surge pricing? Is surge pricing necessarily a rent-seeking behaviour? Does it require any regulatory intervention? Are there concerns related to transparency of the pricing structure and fare calculation? If yes, what are the broad areas for bringing transparency? Why does this matter: Both consumers and drivers have frequently complained about the lack of clarity and transparency in how ride-hailing platforms calculate fares especially surge pricing, among various other issues. These concerns have been under the lens of the government for a while now. In May this year, the Ministry of Consumer…
News
Summary: What self-regulatory measures India wants cab aggregators like Uber, Ola to adopt and why
CCI in September published its market study into cab aggregators like Ola and Uber that examines pricing and transparency and makes recommendations
Latest Headlines
- Summary: What self-regulatory measures India wants cab aggregators like Uber, Ola to adopt and why November 2, 2022
- Clearly Defining Games of Chance and Skill A Must Before Deciding Taxation Regime, Says GST Law Committee November 1, 2022
- RBI to begin testing digital rupee (CBDC) from today. Here’s what you need to know. November 1, 2022
- Wire v Meta: Police raids The Wire’s offices, editors’ homes to “investigate” Amit Malviya’s complaint November 1, 2022
- UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Adopts “Delhi Declaration” To Curb Misuse of Technology by Terrorists November 1, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login