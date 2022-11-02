Summary: What self-regulatory measures India wants cab aggregators like Uber, Ola to adopt and why

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in September published its market study into cab aggregators that examined three broad issues: Whether personalised pricing exists in this industry and, if so, does it require regulatory intervention, or does consumers’ satisfaction balance the potential damage that dynamic pricing poses? What are riders’ perceptions about surge pricing? Is surge pricing necessarily a rent-seeking behaviour? Does it require any regulatory intervention? Are there concerns related to transparency of the pricing structure and fare calculation? If yes, what are the broad areas for bringing transparency? Why does this matter: Both consumers and drivers have frequently complained about the lack of clarity and transparency in how ride-hailing platforms calculate fares especially surge pricing, among various other issues. These concerns have been under the lens of the government for a while now. In May this year, the Ministry of Consumer…

