The Telecommunications Bill, 2022 directly impacts the enjoyment of the fundamental rights of citizens specifically the freedom of speech and expression, and the government must amend the Bill to balance its objectives and citizens' rights, the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC.in) said in its feedback on the draft Bill. "As they exist presently, the provisions allow surveillance to a degree which can lead to a ‘chilling effect’ on free speech. Furthermore, it allows for dragnet surveillance of persons, violating their right to privacy. Grounding the restrictions of the right within the ambits of the constitution are insufficient for a provision to survive." — SFLC The draft telecom bill was released on September 21, 2022, and is open for public comments till the extended date of 20 November. These comments can be sent to naveen.kumar71@gov.in. Why does this matter: The Telecommunications Bill, 2022, has been criticised for being excessive, privacy-invasive, and a threat to the open and secure internet, among other things. For example, it brings services like WhatsApp and Zoom under the ambit of licensing and registration. The submissions made by various civil society groups sheds more light on the concerns and also list recommendations that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) may potentially incorporate. What are the major concerns pointed out by SFLC? Discretionary powers on when the government can take control of telecom services: Section 24 of the Bill allows the Central or the State Governments, "on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety", to…
Ten recommendations on the draft Telecom Bill, 2022: SFLC
Here are the concerns and recommendation highlighted by SFLC in its feedback submission on the Telecommunications Bill, 2022
