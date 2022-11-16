wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Ten recommendations on the draft Telecom Bill, 2022: SFLC

Here are the concerns and recommendation highlighted by SFLC in its feedback submission on the Telecommunications Bill, 2022

Published

The Telecommunications Bill, 2022 directly impacts the enjoyment of the fundamental rights of citizens specifically the freedom of speech and expression, and the government must amend the Bill to balance its objectives and citizens' rights, the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC.in) said in its feedback on the draft Bill. "As they exist presently, the provisions allow surveillance to a degree which can lead to a ‘chilling effect’ on free speech. Furthermore, it allows for dragnet surveillance of persons, violating their right to privacy. Grounding the restrictions of the right within the ambits of the constitution are insufficient for a provision to survive." — SFLC The draft telecom bill was released on September 21, 2022, and is open for public comments till the extended date of 20 November. These comments can be sent to naveen.kumar71@gov.in. Why does this matter: The Telecommunications Bill, 2022, has been criticised for being excessive, privacy-invasive, and a threat to the open and secure internet, among other things. For example, it brings services like WhatsApp and Zoom under the ambit of licensing and registration. The submissions made by various civil society groups sheds more light on the concerns and also list recommendations that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) may potentially incorporate. What are the major concerns pointed out by SFLC? Discretionary powers on when the government can take control of telecom services: Section 24 of the Bill allows the Central or the State Governments, "on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety", to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ