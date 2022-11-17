What’s new: Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Head and Vice President of India after Ajit Mohan, former country head, resigned to move to Snap as president, Asia-Pacific, reported Moneycontrol on November 17, 2022. Nearly a fortnight after Mohan’s resignation, Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta India's Director of Public Policy, also left the company as well as Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp India head. According to the report, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta), is currently leading the company on an interim basis. Devanathan will transition from her role leading the company's gaming vertical for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market on January 1, 2023. She will be a part of the APAC leadership team, the company said as per a press statement viewed by Moneycontrol. Devanathan will also be responsible for strengthening strategic relationships with India’s leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth. Why it matters: A week ago, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, announcing sacking of 11,000 employees to make the company “leaner and more efficient.” Aside from Meta, other companies like Twitter, Lyft, Coinbase, Robinhood, Microsoft and Snap are also downsizing their workforce. On top of these job cuts, the change in personnel of higher positions indicate considerable changes in the big tech field in the coming years. Recent performance reports that failed to reach the expected mark may also have contributed to this shedding of employees by the company. Bose says coming years will be "transformational": In a LinkedIn post, Bose wrote…
News
Sandhya Devanathan appointed as Meta’s Head and VP for India
Devanathan will assume the role after Abhijit Mohan, her predecessor, announced his move to Snap amid downsizing by Big Tech
Latest Headlines
- Sandhya Devanathan appointed as Meta’s Head and VP for India November 17, 2022
- Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing in Twitter-Government Standoff, Next date December 12 November 17, 2022
- “Deemed Consent” May Shape Personal Data Processing in New Draft Data Protection Law: Report November 17, 2022
- India’s telecom regulator may come up with consultation paper on OTT services in December: Report November 17, 2022
- Is Twitter bringing back end-to-end encryption to DMs? November 17, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login