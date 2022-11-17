wordpress blog stats
Sandhya Devanathan appointed as Meta’s Head and VP for India

Devanathan will assume the role after Abhijit Mohan, her predecessor, announced his move to Snap amid downsizing by Big Tech

Published

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

What’s new: Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Head and Vice President of India after Ajit Mohan, former country head, resigned to move to Snap as president, Asia-Pacific, reported Moneycontrol on November 17, 2022. Nearly a fortnight after Mohan’s resignation, Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta India's Director of Public Policy, also left the company as well as Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp India head. According to the report, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta), is currently leading the company on an interim basis. Devanathan will transition from her role leading the company's gaming vertical for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market on January 1, 2023. She will be a part of the APAC leadership team, the company said as per a press statement viewed by Moneycontrol. Devanathan will also be responsible for strengthening strategic relationships with India’s leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth. Why it matters: A week ago, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, announcing sacking of 11,000 employees to make the company “leaner and more efficient.” Aside from Meta, other companies like Twitter, Lyft, Coinbase, Robinhood, Microsoft and Snap are also downsizing their workforce. On top of these job cuts, the change in personnel of higher positions indicate considerable changes in the big tech field in the coming years. Recent performance reports that failed to reach the expected mark may also have contributed to this shedding of employees by the company. Bose says coming years will be "transformational": In a LinkedIn post, Bose wrote…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

