What's the news: Responding to a tweet where Google settled a privacy lawsuit in the United States of America, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that the upcoming 'digital data protection bill' will put a stop on such misuse of data. He also noted that organisations misusing people's data would face "punitive and financial consequences". The Indian Express reported that these penalties can be as high as Rs 200 crore. Companies failing to notify users impacted by a data breach could be fined around Rs 150 crore, and those unable to safeguard children’s personal data could be fined around Rs 100 crore, according to the Indian Express. https://twitter.com/Rajeev_GoI/status/1592380493416497152?s=20&t=u_qf-mJbinEv1iIGioPM1A More on Google's lawsuit: Google agreed to pay $391.5 million in a privacy settlement with 40 USA states, New York Times reported. As a part of the settlement, Google agreed to make its location-tracking disclosure clearer from 2023. The attorney generals' 40-state coalition claimed that Google falsely implicated that if a user turns off location tracking services, the company will stop collecting geolocation data. The states argued that Google continued to collect location data through its services maps and apps that connect to Wi-Fi and cellular phone towers, according to NYT. Last month, Google agreed to pay $85 million to the State of Arizona when it was accused of illegally tracking location of Android users, The Verge reported. A Google spokesperson said that this case was based on an outdated policy that has been updated. “We provide straightforward…
News
Digital Data Protection Bill Will Put A Stop To Misuse Of Customer Data: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of state at MeitY, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that India’s upcoming data protection legislation will penalize platforms and intermediaries for it
Latest Headlines
- Digital Data Protection Bill Will Put A Stop To Misuse Of Customer Data: Rajeev Chandrasekhar November 16, 2022
- Google Play Store announces support for UPI Autopay for recurring subscription payments November 16, 2022
- What is the purpose of the joint committee formed by TRAI with RBI and SEBI officials? November 16, 2022
- Swiggy collaborates with IIT Jodhpur for ‘state-of-the-art’ facial recognition technology November 16, 2022
- Ten recommendations on the draft Telecom Bill, 2022: SFLC November 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login