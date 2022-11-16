Digital Data Protection Bill Will Put A Stop To Misuse Of Customer Data: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

What's the news: Responding to a tweet where Google settled a privacy lawsuit in the United States of America, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that the upcoming 'digital data protection bill' will put a stop on such misuse of data. He also noted that organisations misusing people's data would face "punitive and financial consequences". The Indian Express reported that these penalties can be as high as Rs 200 crore. Companies failing to notify users impacted by a data breach could be fined around Rs 150 crore, and those unable to safeguard children’s personal data could be fined around Rs 100 crore, according to the Indian Express. https://twitter.com/Rajeev_GoI/status/1592380493416497152?s=20&t=u_qf-mJbinEv1iIGioPM1A More on Google's lawsuit: Google agreed to pay $391.5 million in a privacy settlement with 40 USA states, New York Times reported. As a part of the settlement, Google agreed to make its location-tracking disclosure clearer from 2023. The attorney generals' 40-state coalition claimed that Google falsely implicated that if a user turns off location tracking services, the company will stop collecting geolocation data. The states argued that Google continued to collect location data through its services maps and apps that connect to Wi-Fi and cellular phone towers, according to NYT. Last month, Google agreed to pay $85 million to the State of Arizona when it was accused of illegally tracking location of Android users, The Verge reported. A Google spokesperson said that this case was based on an outdated policy that has been updated. “We provide straightforward…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.