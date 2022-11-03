Grievance Appellate Committee To Be in Place By November 30: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on IT Rules Amendment, 2022

"We will roll out the architecture, design and terms of reference of the GAC in the next 10-12 days and I will also assure you that nothing will be finalised or notified without consultation with both the consumers and the industry", said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology, according to a PTI report. ". He also said that the committee will be put in place by November 30 this year. What are Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs)? Under the recently notified IT rules amendment of 2022, the government announced the setting up of one or more GACs, members of which will be appointed by the government and will oversee an intermediary's (eg. Facebook) user-grievances, if the user is not satisfied with the intermediary's solutions. Why it matters? Since the GAC was announced, several questions were raised…

