What Privacy Commitments Will Underlie Cross-Border Data Flows Between the EU and US?

A new Executive Order (EO) signed by the White House hopes to "restore an important legal basis for transatlantic data flows" between the EU and the US. Signed by President Joe Biden on October 7th, it outlines the steps the United States will take to implement its commitments under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework announced in March 2022. Why is data framework required for EU-US data flows?: Article 45 of the European Union's GDPR states that personal data may only be transferred from Europe to countries that have an "adequate level of protection" for personal data in place. ‘Adequacy’ is determined by the European Commission. "The United States has attempted to meet Article 45’s standard by developing data protection frameworks in coordination with the EU. Privacy Shield provided a mechanism for EU-U.S. data transfers from 2016," states a Congressional report. Companies…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.