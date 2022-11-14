PhonePe users can now activate their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts just by doing an Aadhar-based OTP authentication, PhonePe said in a press release. Earlier users had to enter their debit card numbers to activate PhonePe's UPI service. This was a barrier for those who did not have a debit card. Economic Times reported that to use this facility, the Aadhar card of the user must be linked to their bank accounts. The company said that it is the first UPI Third Party Application Provider (TRAP) to roll out the Aadhar-based UPI onboarding service, which will encourage more users without debit cards to transact using UPI. “We are excited to be the first fintech platform to offer Aadhaar based authentication for our users, making the UPI onboarding flows even more simple and inclusive. We believe this is a very progressive move by RBI, NPCI and UIDAI, and is a great example of the digital financial inclusion that UIDAI’s Aadhaar program has been able to drive. This will help expand the overall UPI ecosystem, and also onboard new customers to the digital payments fold. UPI has become a global exemplar, and countries across the world are looking to implement it. Going forward, we are closely working with NPCI to take UPI international.’’ How the Aadhar-based authentication will work "In the new flow, the Aadhaar e-KYC flow will be made part of the UPI onboarding journey on the PhonePe App." Users choosing this option will have to enter the last six digits…
PhonePe Allows UPI Payments Using Aadhar Card, Bank Details Not Needed
This will mean that UPI access becomes easier, but can this also open gates to other issues, given the rise in UPI-related frauds?
