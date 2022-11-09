Paytm’s YoY Loss Widens By 20%, Revenue Grows By 76%

What’s the news: One 97 Communications (Paytm's parent company) reported a 76% (YoY) jump in its Q2 revenue from Rs 1086.4 crore in FY22 to Rs 1914 crore in FY23. However, its YoY Q2 loss widened by 20.6% from Rs 473.5 crore in FY22 to Rs 571.5 crore in FY23.6 Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew 14% from Rs 1679.6 crore to Rs 1914 crore and its loss was reduced by 11.4% from Rs 645.4 crore to Rs 571.5 crore. The company's total expenses in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 2,561.4 crore out of which Employee Benefits Expense accounted for 36.8% of the costs, payment and processing charges accounted for 29.2% of the costs, and marketing and promotional expenses accounted for 12.7% of the costs. Paytm, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, went public on 18th November 2021 with…

