One-third Of Top 100 Twitter Advertisers Pause Advertising: The Washington Post Report

An analysis by The Washington Post shows that a third of Twitter's top 100 marketers have not advertised on the social media network in the past two weeks. Moreover, 14 of the top 50 advertisers stopped a few weeks after billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter, according to Post's analysis. Another analysis by Media Matters found that 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced that they will discontinue advertising or "seemingly stopped" advertising on Twitter. These advertisers had spent $2 billion on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in 2022 alone, Media Matters said. Why it matters? Earlier, several civil rights organisations issued an open letter asking Twitter's top 20 advertisers to stop advertising on Twitter. The letter said, "If Elon Musk follows through with just a fraction of what he has already committed to doing, then Twitter will not and can not be a safe platform for brands. Urgent action is needed by advertisers". The letter also said, "Within 24 hours of Musk taking ownership, the platform was inundated with hate and disinformation. Not only are extremists celebrating Musk's takeover of Twitter, they are seeing it as a new opportunity to post the most abusive, harassing, and racist language and imagery. This includes clear threats of violence against people with whom they disagree". What's the difference between the two analyses? The Washington Post only looked at the last two weeks' data to ascertain the advertisers who have stopped advertising. Media Matters does not clearly mention how many…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.