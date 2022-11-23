An analysis by The Washington Post shows that a third of Twitter's top 100 marketers have not advertised on the social media network in the past two weeks. Moreover, 14 of the top 50 advertisers stopped a few weeks after billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter, according to Post's analysis. Another analysis by Media Matters found that 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced that they will discontinue advertising or "seemingly stopped" advertising on Twitter. These advertisers had spent $2 billion on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in 2022 alone, Media Matters said. Why it matters? Earlier, several civil rights organisations issued an open letter asking Twitter's top 20 advertisers to stop advertising on Twitter. The letter said, "If Elon Musk follows through with just a fraction of what he has already committed to doing, then Twitter will not and can not be a safe platform for brands. Urgent action is needed by advertisers". The letter also said, "Within 24 hours of Musk taking ownership, the platform was inundated with hate and disinformation. Not only are extremists celebrating Musk's takeover of Twitter, they are seeing it as a new opportunity to post the most abusive, harassing, and racist language and imagery. This includes clear threats of violence against people with whom they disagree". What's the difference between the two analyses? The Washington Post only looked at the last two weeks' data to ascertain the advertisers who have stopped advertising. Media Matters does not clearly mention how many…
Latest Headlines
- One-third Of Top 100 Twitter Advertisers Pause Advertising: The Washington Post Report November 23, 2022
- UK launches investigation into Apple, Google in mobile browser and cloud gaming markets November 23, 2022
- India urges GPAI members to establish a common framework to ensure AI & internet safety November 23, 2022
- Airtel Payments Bank replaces OTP with face verification to open accounts November 23, 2022
- What are the Global Network Initiative’s concerns over the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022? November 23, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login