ONDC to go live in Delhi and Mumbai this month, two months after beta testing in Bangalore

What's the news: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will launch beta testing in parts of Delhi-NCR towards the end of November, Money Control reported on November 10. Mumbai will see a launch shortly after, YouStory reported. This comes nearly a month and a half after the e-commerce network launched beta testing in select parts of Bangalore. While in Bangalore the focus was grocery delivery, in Delhi it will be food delivery, the MoneyControl report stated. Why does this matter: ONDC is slowly opening up to the larger public, allowing us to better understand if the network can take on e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart and whether it is helping more offline businesses get online. The expansion also allows us to understand where the network is faltering. For example, ONDC still doesn't have a robust grievance mechanism in place, which could be a huge challenge given that consumer grievances are a major concern for existing platforms despite them having systems in place to address them. Participants expected to launch in Delhi: According to MoneyControl, the following apps will participate in the Delhi testing: Buyer side apps (apps that allow consumers to browse and order products): Paytm, IDFC, Kotak, Spicemoney, CraftsVilla, and Mystore. Seller side apps (apps that allow sellers to list products and discoverable): Innobits, Uengage, Bizom, Nstore, SellerApp, eSamudaay, Digiit, Ushop, GrowthFalcons, and GoFrugal. Logistics providers (apps that facilitate the pick-up and delivery services): Shiprocket, Loadshare, and Dunzo. How is ONDC doing in Bangalore: According to the report, ONDC participants have been cumulatively…

