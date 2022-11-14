What's the news: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will launch beta testing in parts of Delhi-NCR towards the end of November, Money Control reported on November 10. Mumbai will see a launch shortly after, YouStory reported. This comes nearly a month and a half after the e-commerce network launched beta testing in select parts of Bangalore. While in Bangalore the focus was grocery delivery, in Delhi it will be food delivery, the MoneyControl report stated. Why does this matter: ONDC is slowly opening up to the larger public, allowing us to better understand if the network can take on e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart and whether it is helping more offline businesses get online. The expansion also allows us to understand where the network is faltering. For example, ONDC still doesn't have a robust grievance mechanism in place, which could be a huge challenge given that consumer grievances are a major concern for existing platforms despite them having systems in place to address them. Participants expected to launch in Delhi: According to MoneyControl, the following apps will participate in the Delhi testing: Buyer side apps (apps that allow consumers to browse and order products): Paytm, IDFC, Kotak, Spicemoney, CraftsVilla, and Mystore. Seller side apps (apps that allow sellers to list products and discoverable): Innobits, Uengage, Bizom, Nstore, SellerApp, eSamudaay, Digiit, Ushop, GrowthFalcons, and GoFrugal. Logistics providers (apps that facilitate the pick-up and delivery services): Shiprocket, Loadshare, and Dunzo. How is ONDC doing in Bangalore: According to the report, ONDC participants have been cumulatively…
News
ONDC to go live in Delhi and Mumbai this month, two months after beta testing in Bangalore
ONDC will start beta testing in Delhi this month, followed by Mumbai. Testing in Bangalore has been underway for nearly two months now
Latest Headlines
- ONDC to go live in Delhi and Mumbai this month, two months after beta testing in Bangalore November 14, 2022
- Video: Members’ call on CCI orders on Google’s Play Store and Android OS November 11, 2022
- Everything you need to know about Zomato’s performance in its latest quarterly results November 11, 2022
- How The Telecom Bill 2022 Undermines The Potential of Internet: Internet Society’s Report November 11, 2022
- Over 50% Indian business executives believe they have fully mitigated cyber risks: PwC survey November 11, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login