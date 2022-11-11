wordpress blog stats
Ola Set to Shut Down In-Car Infotainment Business Ola Play by November 15th

Ola Play among other verticals being shuttered by the Indian ride-hailing business: is it a sign of trouble for the company?

Published

Ola is shutting down its in-car infotainment service Ola Play, said the company in a public notice tweeted by journalist Aseem Manchanda on Friday. The service will be unavailable from November 15th. The notice was published in a newspaper on Friday, according to Economic Times. MediaNama has reached out to Ola for comments on this development. This story will be updated once received. What is Ola Play? Launched in 2016, Ola Play provides passengers with in-car access to movies, TV shows, and music using "proprietary in-car and cloud technology". The system also allows passengers to track their rides. Using a tablet placed in the car, users could browse through these offerings using the likes of Apple Music, Sony Liv, Alt Balaji, and Yupp. "Ola Play will be available for select Prime users in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi, with plans for expansion to other cities and 50,000 vehicles by March 2017," reported MediaNama in 2016. In 2018, Ola Play dabbled with charging passengers Rs. 10 to avail of the service. Can third-parties continue to use Ola Play devices? No. "Ola restricts any third party from any kind of usage, modification or transfer of device more particularly during the ride hailing service," said the company in the public notice. Ola will not be liable for damages arising out of unauthorised usage of the service post-November 15th. Ola Play to be shut down from 15th November @Olacabs pic.twitter.com/lWZqPYjiJU — Aseem Manchanda (@aseemmanchanda) November 11, 2022 Why it matters? June saw Ola bid adieu to its quick commerce vertical (Ola…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

