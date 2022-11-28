Reliance Jio, Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia are set to launch a short-video app called Platform in January 2023, according to NewsVoir. The app will compete with the likes of Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Josh, MXTakaTak, Sharechat and other similar apps. Rolling Stone India is an extension of the popular American music-focused magazine Rolling Stone and Creativeland Asia is an advertising company. “We are delighted to partner with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia to create Platfom, a world-class product that enhances the creator journey at every step with a whole host of pioneering offerings for Indian creators,” said Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas during an app announcement event. Here are some key features of the app, as reported by NewsVoir: It will provide an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetisation. The app will not prioritise paid algorithms that define growth but will allow creators to rise through ranks and reputation organically. This will lead to direct monetisation of a creator's talent and help in creating a continuous stream of revenue. The creators will be awarded silver, blue and red tick verifications which will be based on fanbase growth and content engagement, not paid promotions. Creators will have a "Book Now" button to allow users, fans and brands to interact with artists and avail their services like partnerships, white-label content production, etc. The first 100 members will be onboarded through invite-only and they'll have a golden tick verification. These members can invite new artist members to sign…
News
New Instagram Reels Competitor, Platform, To Be Launched In January 2023
Jio, Rolling Stones India, and Creativeland Asia are coming together to launch a rival ‘Platform’ to Instagram Reels
Latest Headlines
- US Prohibits Imports of Blacklisted Communications Gear Over National Security Concerns November 28, 2022
- Three arrested for flying drone during PM Modi’s visit to Bavla, Gujarat November 28, 2022
- New Instagram Reels Competitor, Platform, To Be Launched In January 2023 November 28, 2022
- Mumbai to get Hyderabad-like FRS-based surveillance to ‘curb street crime’ November 28, 2022
- Amazon to wind down its food delivery and edtech businesses in India November 28, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login