New Instagram Reels Competitor, Platform, To Be Launched In January 2023

Reliance Jio, Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia are set to launch a short-video app called Platform in January 2023, according to NewsVoir. The app will compete with the likes of Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Josh, MXTakaTak, Sharechat and other similar apps. Rolling Stone India is an extension of the popular American music-focused magazine Rolling Stone and Creativeland Asia is an advertising company. “We are delighted to partner with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia to create Platfom, a world-class product that enhances the creator journey at every step with a whole host of pioneering offerings for Indian creators,” said Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas during an app announcement event. Here are some key features of the app, as reported by NewsVoir: It will provide an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetisation. The app will not prioritise paid algorithms that define growth but will allow creators to rise through ranks and reputation organically. This will lead to direct monetisation of a creator's talent and help in creating a continuous stream of revenue. The creators will be awarded silver, blue and red tick verifications which will be based on fanbase growth and content engagement, not paid promotions. Creators will have a "Book Now" button to allow users, fans and brands to interact with artists and avail their services like partnerships, white-label content production, etc. The first 100 members will be onboarded through invite-only and they'll have a golden tick verification. These members can invite new artist members to sign…

