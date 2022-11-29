Nashik residents question the linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID

What’s the news: Several residents of Nashik city voiced their apprehensions about linking their Aadhaar with Voter ID and questioned the benefits of such linkage, reported the Times of India on November 28, 2022. Voters from three assembly constituencies in the city shied away from the Election Commission (EC) of India’s special campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar numbers. As per the report, residents said they feared their personal data will be compromised. Speaking to ToI, Rohan Patil, an employee at an IT firm said, “If a person is able to get all the details of my credit card registered with a bank, including the secret card verification value (CVV) number and they just need an OTP to swipe the purchases, then I don’t think my Aadhaar number could be safe if I start giving it out at every place.” Why it matters: Quite a few experts and government officials have discouraged the idea of linking Aadhaar with Voter IDs. In December 2021, Asaduddin Owaisi, , All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Lok Sabha MP, said that doing so violates people’s right to privacy. In July 2022, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala filed a PIL challenging the constitutionality of such linking. However, this instance of public hesitance to link the documents indicates how the process, if made mandatory, may go against people's will. Less than 50 percent residents willing to link Aadhaar: Across the district, around 21.4 lakh voters (47 percent) out of 46 lakh voters linked their…

