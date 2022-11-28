Face recognition (FRT) cameras will be installed across Mumbai city to curb street crime, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister said on November 25, 2022, as per Indian Express. According to Fadnavis, the setting up of FRT cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) is part of “the second phase of the Mumbai surveillance plan.” During the first phase in 2014, the government installed CCTVs throughout the city after a report submitted to the government post the 26/11 terror attack suggested the same. Calling the 26/11 attack a “wound that cannot be healed,” Fadnavis said that in the last eight years (since the installation of CCTVs), there has been “no incident in Mumbai that can be termed a terror attack.” He even claimed that there had been a “heavy crackdown on organised crime on extortion,” although the report had no data to substantiate this claim. Why it matters: City-wide surveillance comes with the added concern of loss of privacy of citizens. Hyderabad is a prime example of this considering Amnesty International warned against the city’s heavy surveillance in November, 2021. Particularly, it criticized the use of FRT and called for a ban on the technology. The question of curbing street crime is also worth some skepticism since FRT can easily be defeated using masks or similar material to cover one’s face. Such mechanisms in the absence of required safeguards of people’s privacy rights raises many concerns about “state surveillance.” https://twitter.com/digitaldutta/status/1508385435143180292 National security at the cost of internal peace? During the event organised by…
Mumbai to get Hyderabad-like FRS-based surveillance to ‘curb street crime’
This maps a further extension of the use of facial recognition systems (FRS) for surveillance on citizens in India
