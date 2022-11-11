wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Mumbai Police bans drones from Nov 13 to Dec 13, but not for itself

Police order reasons that “terrorist and anti-national elements” may utilize drones, paragliders, and micro-aircraft for public or targeted attacks

Published

What’s the news: Drones and micro-light aircraft will be banned from Mumbai skies between November 13 and December 12, reported Economic Times (ET) as per a city police notification. Mumbai police issued the order on November 9 “to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities,” under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. As per the order accessed by ET, it is likely that “terrorist and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or paragliders to target "VVIPs" and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.” Why it matters: Border areas are known to frequently ban drones owing to terrorism threats. Recent reports showed that the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan borders reported 191 illegal drones from the neighbouring country. As drones and similar devices gain popularity among global law enforcement agencies, such measures are important to ensure security. Mumbai police allowed aerial surveillance: The order listed many items banned during the 30-month period, including para motors, hot air balloons, and private helicopters. However, it allowed aerial surveillance by the city police or upon written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). According to Mid-Day, Sanjay Latkar, DCP (Operations), called it a routine order to “prevent probable sabotage.” Further, any person violating the order will be punishable under Section 183 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Similar measures in other regions: While Mumbai police simply…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ