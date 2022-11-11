Mumbai Police bans drones from Nov 13 to Dec 13, but not for itself

What’s the news: Drones and micro-light aircraft will be banned from Mumbai skies between November 13 and December 12, reported Economic Times (ET) as per a city police notification. Mumbai police issued the order on November 9 “to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities,” under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. As per the order accessed by ET, it is likely that “terrorist and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or paragliders to target "VVIPs" and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.” Why it matters: Border areas are known to frequently ban drones owing to terrorism threats. Recent reports showed that the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan borders reported 191 illegal drones from the neighbouring country. As drones and similar devices gain popularity among global law enforcement agencies, such measures are important to ensure security. Mumbai police allowed aerial surveillance: The order listed many items banned during the 30-month period, including para motors, hot air balloons, and private helicopters. However, it allowed aerial surveillance by the city police or upon written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). According to Mid-Day, Sanjay Latkar, DCP (Operations), called it a routine order to “prevent probable sabotage.” Further, any person violating the order will be punishable under Section 183 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Similar measures in other regions: While Mumbai police simply…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.