The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter directing all the states and union territories to take strict action against illegal lending apps in the country, which have led to "multiple suicides", the Hindustan Times reported. These illegal apps harass, blackmail and use harsh recovery practices against users, a copy of the letter shared by Journalist Arti Singh reveals. The letter is dated 28th September 2022. Interestingly, the letter also extended the support of central agencies to states in solving illegal lending-apps-related crimes. "Law enforcement agencies can avail the services of National Crime Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), one of the verticals of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CIS Division for Technical Assistance on loan apps analysis, malware analysis and crypto transaction tracing," the letter said. https://twitter.com/artijourno/status/1586426969935052802?s=20&t=BoONDB4NpfXt9RXU8_Ql5Q Why it matters: Medianama has previously reported on how these apps 'extort' money from…
MHA Asks States, UTs To Take Strict Action Against illegal Lending Apps, Offers Support
The Home Ministry wrote that a large number of illegal digital lending apps are operational in the country, leading to data theft and even suicides
