Imagine buying a new Android phone and having the option to choose DuckDuckGo as your search engine right from the set up screen or being able to use Razorpay to pay for in-app purchases. These are some of the possible outcomes if the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) latest orders against Google’s Android and Play Store are implemented. This is the video from our members-only call we hosted on November 11, 2022 on the CCI orders against Google on Android OS and Play Store https://youtu.be/5rxDznA-qeg What we discussed Google’s Play Store payment policies What are the primary concerns that app developers have against app stores? How will the changes impact Indian app developers? Will they now avoid Google’s hefty commissions? What does it mean for consumers? Will they see lower prices for in-app purchases? What are the concessions made by Google in its Play Store policies? CCI Ruling against Google on Play Store polices What was the fallout of Google’s September 2020 announcement on its mandatory in-app billing policy? On what grounds did CCI open an investigation into Google in November 2020? In which other countries are similar antitrust investigations being conducted against Google? What are the changes Google must make to Play Store post the order? Does the order fulfil the needs and expectations of app developers? What is the current status-quo of the Play Store in India after the CCI order? CCI Ruling against Google on Android OS After the CCI order, what changes must Google make…
Video: Members’ call on CCI orders on Google’s Play Store and Android OS
In this members-only call, we discussed the background and impact of the CCI’s antitrust orders against Google’s Play Store and Android OS
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
