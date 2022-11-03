Post Anuradha Bhasin, How Does Restricted Internet Impact the Right to Education in Jammu and Kashmir?

On October 17th, the Supreme Court issued notice in a writ petition filed by the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir praying for 4G mobile Internet services to be restored in Kashmir. The association, which represents over 3,800 private schools in the Union Territory, argues that the petition was "necessitated by grave violation of the fundamental right to education of students in Jammu & Kashmir by Respondent No.1 who has continued slowing down mobile internet speed to 2G despite the COVID-19 induced shift to online schooling". As reported by Access Now, "people in Jammu and Kashmir experienced at least 85 Internet shutdowns in 2021. Most of these shutdowns were part of 'counterterrorism' measures by the state government". The petition challenges an order issued by Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department on 11th December, 2020, which restricted mobile Internet speeds to 2G services in 18 out…

