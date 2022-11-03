On October 17th, the Supreme Court issued notice in a writ petition filed by the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir praying for 4G mobile Internet services to be restored in Kashmir. The association, which represents over 3,800 private schools in the Union Territory, argues that the petition was "necessitated by grave violation of the fundamental right to education of students in Jammu & Kashmir by Respondent No.1 who has continued slowing down mobile internet speed to 2G despite the COVID-19 induced shift to online schooling". As reported by Access Now, "people in Jammu and Kashmir experienced at least 85 Internet shutdowns in 2021. Most of these shutdowns were part of 'counterterrorism' measures by the state government". The petition challenges an order issued by Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department on 11th December, 2020, which restricted mobile Internet speeds to 2G services in 18 out…
News
Post Anuradha Bhasin, How Does Restricted Internet Impact the Right to Education in Jammu and Kashmir?
The petition by private teachers in the UT say that continuous internet shutdowns impact the right to education, livelihood, and other Fundamental Rights
Latest Headlines
- Post Anuradha Bhasin, How Does Restricted Internet Impact the Right to Education in Jammu and Kashmir? November 3, 2022
- How Tattle and Hatebase Tackle Online Misinformation and Hate Speech in Non-English Languages November 3, 2022
- How many grievances did streaming companies report in the month of September 2022? November 2, 2022
- Compliance Reports Summary: WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in September November 2, 2022
- Everything you need to know about the changes made by Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Musk November 2, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login